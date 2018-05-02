Woman slashed husband for looking at other women: police

A San Antonio woman allegedly slashed her husband with a kitchen knife after catching him ogling other women while they were out on the town together.

Authorities said 27-year-old Star Perez and her husband were out celebrating a city festival called Fiesta on Saturday night when she apparently became angry at him for looking at other women.

An argument erupted when the couple returned home that night.

Perez and her husband were arguing in the kitchen when she allegedly grabbed a knife and swung at her husband, stabbing him in the upper portion of his left arm, KSAT reported.

The woman reportedly told her husband “I could f****** kill you right now. You don’t even know. I could kill you.”

Police said Perez’s husband ran from their home and called 911.

Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the couple has been together for 11 years and has a child. Authorities did not say where the child was at the time of the incident.