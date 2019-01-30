Woman pleads guilty to embezzling housing funds

Lori Isenberg

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) – A Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, woman who remains under investigation for the suspicious death of her husband has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than a half million dollars from the North Idaho Housing Coalition.



The Spokesman-Review reports that Laurcene “Lori” Isenberg, 64, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of wire fraud, which carries a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Lodge will sentence Isenberg April 30.



Isenberg was indicted in October on four counts after investigators say she embezzled about $580,000 from funds that were supposed to go to help poor people find affordable housing.



Isenberg remains under investigation for the suspicious death of her husband, 68-year-old Larry Isenberg. She told Kootenai County deputies that he fell out of the couple’s boat on Feb. 13 on Lake Coeur d’Alene.