Woman pleads guilty after car fire kills daughter

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A 31-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony injury to a child following a car fire that killed one of her children and injured another.
Jennifer Miller pleaded guilty Thursday in 4th District Court.
Miller says she used a cooking device with an open flame in an attempt to heat the vehicle in which she and her two children slept on April 10 in a Walmart parking lot in Boise.
She says she fell asleep and later awakened to her daughter’s screams caused by the fire. The 4-year-old girl died and a 1-year-old suffered significant burns.
Miller faces up to 10 years in prison for each felony. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15.
