Woman injured in accidental shooting

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – A 45-year-old woman was seriously injured after what appears to be an accidental shooting in a Nampa neighborhood.



KIVI-TV reports Nampa police were called to the home at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.



Officials say an adult female was in her front yard near her vehicle when she was struck in the chest by a single gunshot.



The shot appeared to have come from a residence across the street. Police believe they’ve identified the shooter, a 63-year-old man.



Police say the shooting appears to be accidental — the result of unsafe firearms handling.



The bullet appears to have gone through the wall of a residence before striking the victim.



The injuries to the victim are serious and possibly life-threatening.