Woman in mysterious surveillance video victim of sexual assault, broke free from bondage cuffs: police

A woman who was seen in surveillance video ringing doorbells in Texas, told police she was a victim of sexual assault and had broken free from bondage handcuffs used to restrain her.

Officials launched a search for the woman earlier this week after she was captured on video ringing doorbells in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision, located north of Houston.

The woman, clad in only a T-shirt and restraints hanging from her wrist, ran before the homeowner could answer the door.

On Wednesday, police announced they found the woman who had not been reported missing at any point. Her boyfriend, Dennis Ray Collins, 49, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in the same subdivision.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the case Thursday.

“The female described the restraints seen on the previously released video as restraints commonly used in private intimate encounters,” Lt. Scott Spencer told reporters.

It was not immediately clear if she was being held against her will.

Spencer said she was able to “break free” from the restraints and flee the home. The woman rang the doorbells of two neighbors that night before returning to back to the home she was staying in with Collins when no one answered. She then got a car and drove to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Due to the allegations made by the female of sexual assault we will not be naming the victim in this case,” he continued.

The woman was described as a 32-year-old female from the Dallas area and is safe with her family in the area.

Spencer said Collins left a suicide note behind which helped officials identify the woman in the woman.

“In his notes, the details that were there show he’s obviously extremely upset about what has occurred. He laid, at fault for what he’d done. He admitted he’d did what he did to her — as seen in the video and I think that played a part in him committing suicide,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the woman is “upset and embarrassed” about the incident.

“She’s very distraught about this. She’s upset, she’s embarrassed, she’s in shock,” Spencer said.

Collins has a history of sexual of sexual violence, FOX 26 Houston reported. He was arrested in 2000 for “attempt to commit sexual assault.”

