Woman in Ireland hacked to death with samurai sword, meat cleaver; husband arrested: reports

June 22, 2020 KID News World News

A taxi driver in Ireland has been arrested on charges of hacking his wife to death with a samurai sword and a meat cleaver, according to reports.

The attack took place Sunday at a home outside Dublin.

The Irish Independent described the victim, Jean Eagers, 57, as a popular mother with two grown children.

Jean Eagers, 57.

Jean Eagers, 57. (Facebook)

MICHIGAN MAN STABBED WITH SAMURAI SWORD AFTER NOT BUYING POT FOR PARTNER, REPORT SAYS

Her husband, William Eagers, 60, was a cabbie who was taken into custody after a dramatic standoff with police, according to the paper.

“Jean was a lovely woman,” a neighbor told the paper. “This is just hard to understand.”

Police recovered the samurai sword and the meat cleaver, the Irish Mirror reported.

The victim’s son, a man in his 20s, ran to a neighbor’s home to summon help, the paper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A work colleague told the paper the victim was looking forward to visiting a hairdresser for the first time in months. Hair salons have been closed in Ireland due to the coronavirus lockdown. They are slated to reopen next week.