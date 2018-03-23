Woman gets 50 years in killings of California deputies

A Utah woman has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for helping her husband as he killed two Northern California sheriff’s deputies in 2014.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Janelle Monroy was sentenced Friday for murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say Monroy willingly moved her husband’s assault-style rifle from car to stolen car after he killed a Sacramento County deputy and before he killed a Placer County deputy in October 2014.

Last month jurors rejected Monroy’s argument that she was afraid her husband, Luis Bracamontes, would kill her if she didn’t help him.

Bracamontes is a Mexican citizen who repeatedly entered the U.S. illegally. President Trump has cited his case to illustrate problems with the nation’s immigration policy.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com