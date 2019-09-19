Woman dies from injuries in wreck that killed her daughter

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah woman has died from injuries suffered in an Aug. 17 crash that killed her 16-year-old daughter.



Police say 44-year-old Brandilee Kussee Chacon died Tuesday, one month after Sierra Rosalina Chacon was fatally injured in the wreck in Big Cottonwood Canyon in the mountains east of metro Salt Lake City.



The mother and daughter were sleeping in the covered bed of their pickup while on a camping trip when a car went off the road and slammed into their vehicle around 3 a.m.



Police say the men in the car had been drinking. Investigators hope DNA evidence will help confirm the identity of the driver.