Woman convicted of stealing 12 packages after insanity defense fails

Testimony from two psychologists failed to convince an Ohio judge that a woman was insane when she swiped packages off 12 porches in the suburbs of Cincinnati, prosecutors said.

Instead, Melissa Bergman, 30, of Mason, Ohio, was found guilty Wednesday on 12 misdemeanor theft charges, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

According to prosecutors, surveillance cameras caught Bergman driving through Deerfield Township, collecting packages off of porches. Later, Bergman was found to have taken packages from homes in Warren and Butler counties, the newspaper reported.

Bergman’s mental status “did not prevent her from knowing the wrongfulness of her actions,” the court decided, according to the paper.

Last November, Bergman was arrested and charged with identity theft after allegedly making purchases with stolen credit cards, WLWT-TV reported.