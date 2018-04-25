Woman convicted in screwdriver stabbing death of roommate

A 38-year-old Virginia Beach, Va., woman was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in the screwdriver death of her 65-year-old male roommate.

The body was found with 40 to 50 stab wounds on March 16, 2017, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

Judge A. Bonwill Shockley determined there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Nicole Foxx of murder, adding that 40-plus stab wounds was “a little bit much for a self-defense case.”

She previously claimed the killing was an act of self-defense against an attempted sexual assault, authorities have said. Prosecutors argued that Foxx wanted to steal the roommate’s money so should could buy drugs.

Police photos showed she had and injury to her neck and bruises on her legs and thighs, the newspaper reported.

Foxx could get 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in July, versus the 40 years she could have gotten on a murder conviction, the newspaper reported.

