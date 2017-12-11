Woman charged in pregnant neighbor’s death to change plea

A North Dakota woman accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby is set to change her plea.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews is scheduled to appear in Cass County Court in Fargo on Monday. She and her boyfriend, 32-year-old William Hoehn, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind.

Investigators haven’t said how Greywind was killed, but Fargo’s police chief has called it a “cruel and vicious act of depravity.”

The baby was found alive in Crews and Hoehn’s apartment in Fargo. Greywind’s boyfriend says DNA tests confirmed he and Greywind are the girl’s parents.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in August. Kayakers found her body wrapped in plastic in a river.