Woman charged in pregnant Fargo woman’s death to change plea

A woman charged in the death of a pregnant North Dakota woman intends to change her not-guilty plea.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews filed a change-of-plea notice Monday in Cass County court. A hearing is set for Dec. 11.

Crews and her boyfriend, 32-year-old William Hoehn (HAYN), are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo. Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared Aug. 19. Prosecutors allege that Crews admitted taking advantage of Greywind in an attempt to get her baby.

Greywind’s body was found in the Red River. Her boyfriend has said DNA tests confirmed that he and Greywind are the parents of the newborn girl found in the apartment of Crews and Hoehn.

Hoehn has pleaded not guilty. Messages left for the couple’s attorneys were not immediately returned Tuesday.