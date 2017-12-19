Woman arrested after spitting on Houston police chief

A woman spit in the face of Houston’s police chief when he tried to arrest her for allegedly stealing items from a Walgreen’s, officials say.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was off-duty and shopping when he saw Danielle Paris, 40, taking items from the drugstore and harassing employees outside.

Paris then resisted arrest, authorities say, when Acevedo tried to detain her and she spat several times on him and another officer who responded to the scene.

KPRC-TV reports Paris remained jailed Monday, charged with harassment of a public servant, which is a felony.

Court records show Paris was arrested last month for spitting at another officer. The charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.