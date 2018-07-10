Woman accused of beating, starving and forcing child to play Russian Roulette

A Florida woman is reportedly accused of starving, beating and forcing a child in her care to play a game of Russian Roulette.

Jacqueline Michelle Hayes, 41, of Milton, Fla., was charged with aggravated child abuse and child abuse and was being held on a $600,000 bond, FOX Baltimore reported. She was accused of hitting a child in her care with a steel pole and using a stun gun on her, the report stated.

Daryl Doniel Pitts, 43, was also accused of using a stun gun on the child and strangling them, KEPR-TV reported. An active warrant for “one count of child abuse and another for aggravated child abuse” was issued for Pitts, the Milton Police Department stated.

The child reported the abuse to a case coordinator at the Gulf Coast Kids House. When asked how they received a chipped tooth, the child said she was hit in the face with a steel pole by Hayes.

Police have asked anyone with information on Pitts’ whereabouts to contact them.