Witnesses await church sex abuse report with hope for change

Witnesses who testified about child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church are eagerly anticipating the release of a report from the Pennsylvania attorney general’s two-year grand jury investigation.

Victim advocates expect the investigation into six of Pennsylvania’s dioceses will produce the most exhaustive clergy sex abuse report ever by a state.

The report is awaiting clearance from Pennsylvania’s highest court as justices weigh arguments by current and former clergy against releasing it.

Witnesses have high hopes for the report, seeing it as a vindication of their trauma.

They also hope it propels lawmakers to change Pennsylvania law to give prosecutors more time to pursue charges against child predators and victims more time to sue for damages.