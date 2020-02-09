With primary two days out, Sanders leads followed by Buttigieg in latest polls in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Two new polls indicate that Sen. Bernie Sanders remains the leader in New Hampshire two days before the state holds the first primary in the race for the White House.

The populist senator from Vermont who’s making his second straight bid for the Democratic nomination stands at 28 percent support among likely Democratic presidential primary voters in New Hampshire, according to a University of New Hampshire tracking poll for CNN released Sunday. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 21 percent support. Neither candidate’s seen movement in their backing over the past day.

SANDERS, BUTTIGIEG, SUPPORTERS TRADE JEERS, CHEERS AT MAJOR CANDIDATE CATTLE CALL AHEAD OF NH PRIMARY

Former Vice President Joe Biden registers at 12 percent in the survey, which was conducted Wednesday through Saturday. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is at 9 percent, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 6 percent, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii’s at 5 percent, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4 percent, and former hedge fund manager turned environmental and progressive advocate Tom Steyer at 2 percent. Everyone else questioned came in at 1 percent or less.

Eleven percent of those questioned said they remained undecided ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Just over half said they’d definitely decided on what candidate they would support.

A Suffolk University daily tracking poll for the Boston Globe and WBZ-TV shows a much closer race between Sanders and Buttigieg. The independent senator stands at 24 percent, with the 38-year-old Afghanistan war veteran at 22 percent. Sanders’ two-point advantage is within the poll’s margin of error.

Warren Is at 13 percent, with Biden at 10 percent, Klobuchar 9 percent, Yang 3 percent, while Gabbard and Steyer each at 2 percent. Everyone else questioned registered at 1 percent or less.

BIDEN, BUTTIGIEG BATTLE HEATS UP AS NH PRIMARY CLOSES IN

“The person moving the most right now is Klobuchar,” noted Suffolk University Polling Research Director David Paleologos. “If she were to finish past Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren, that would be a major, major event. That’s a golden ticket out of New Hampshire.”

Twelve percent of those questioned in the Suffolk University poll said they remained undecided. And 45 percent of those backing a candidate offered that they could change their minds before voting.

The Suffolk University poll interviewed 500 likely Democratic presidential primary voters in the Granite State on Friday and Saturday, using live telephone operators. The sampling error was plus-or-minus 4.4 percentage points.

The University of New Hampshire poll was conducted Wednesday through Saturday, with 384 likely Democratic presidential primary voters in the Granite State questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 5 percentage points.