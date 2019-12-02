Wisconsin woman who offered reward in husband's murder charged with killing him

A woman who once offered a $25,000 reward for information about her husband’s murder is the person who killed him, investigators said Monday — 13 years after the Wisconsin pharmacist’s death.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 65, of Chippewa Falls in Wisconsin, had reported finding her husband Kenneth Juedes dead on Aug. 30, 2006, in Unity, and then posted the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case a year later.

Authorities announced her arrest for the murder Monday morning and said she would appear before a judge Monday afternoon. She was taken into custody five days ago and was being held without bail.

Schulz-Juedes was long considered a person of interest in the case, WSAW-TV reported Monday.

In 2011, she said she didn’t know who shot her husband in their home because she was sleeping in a camper on the property due to a sinus infection, the station reported.

Juedes was 58 when he was killed.

Investigators said the two blasts that killed him came from a shotgun, the Wausau Daily Herald reported Monday.

Both shots were aimed at his chest.

His siblings and investigators have said they believe a $1 million life insurance policy could have been the motive behind the murder, the paper reported.

In a 2013 interview, Schulz-Juedes denied benefitting financially from her husband’s death, according to the paper.

“I don’t feel I am a person of interest in my husband’s death,” she said then. “Most of the money went to the kids. Moneywise, my husband and I together would have earned more in two years than I ever would have gotten from his death, and I still would have had my husband.”

On the tenth anniversary of the killing in 2016, she told the paper she wasn’t interested in commenting further on the case.