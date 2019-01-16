Wisconsin man stabs woman in wheelchair 116 times, says 'Jesus forgives me’: complaint

A Wisconsin man stabbed a wheelchair-bound woman 116 times and said “Jesus forgives me,” a criminal complaint revealed.

Kehinde Afolayan, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide, use of a dangerous weapon on Tuesday following the murder of Deborah Lynch, 62, who was found with multiple stab wounds throughout her body, FOX6 reported.

A witness told police he saw Afolayan stabbing Lynch while she was sitting in a wheelchair in her apartment in South Milwaukee. He identified Afolayan as “someone whom, in the past month, he had seen getting the victim’s mail from her mailbox.”

Yvonne Lytge also told FOX6 she witnessed Lynch struggling in the apartment the night of the attack.

“I started pounding on the door and she said ‘back door.’ I was focused on him, but I did see a cut on her shoulder. I’ve never seen him coming. I’ve never seen him leaving. I have never seen him before. She wouldn’t harm anybody, and she was so soft-spoken,” Lytge said.

Police responded to a 911 call of the stabbing Friday and arrived at the gruesome scene to find Lynch, who appeared to be “partially disemboweled” in her wheelchair, covered in blood. Afolayan came down the stairs holding a blood-covered white undershirt, police said.

Authorities initially could not identify Afolayan because he was not communicative. The alleged attacker would only say, “Jesus forgives me,” FOX6 reported.

Lynch was a member of the Oak Creek Assembly of God for nearly four decades. Her son said Afolayan had been living with Lynch since October. He added that he woke up early Friday morning to someone yelling in the apartment, but was not there when the stabbing occurred later in the day.

Police did not provide a motive for the deadly stabbing.