Wisconsin man chops up belongings with ax after he thought wife damaged his action figures, police say

A Wisconsin man used an ax to destroy many of his expensive personal items after he thought his wife damaged his action figures — then called 911 on himself after he realized he overreacted, police said.

The unidentified 34-year-old man made the call after 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to a blog post from the Madison Police Department. He allegedly admitted to “drinking too much and then overreacting” to his 46-year-old wife.

Police Chief Michael Koval said after the suspect’s wife left their home, the man used an ax “to destroy the TV, TV stand, laptop computer, and several other items in the house.”

“The suspect then moved outside and smashed the family car, chopping off both side mirrors and eventually striking the windshield with such force that the axe become stuck,” Koval wrote.

Responding officers discovered the ax “embedded” in the car’s windshield, and took the suspect to jail without incident on domestic-related charges of disorderly conduct and felony damage to property.

It’s unclear what kind of action figures they were, but police called them “some of his prized property.”

Damages caused by the man’s ax spree were estimated to be about $5,000, police said.