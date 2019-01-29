Wisconsin high school wrestlers wrestle snowfall into submission

There are no snowflakes on the Lomira High School wrestling team.

The teenage boys from the Wisconsin village spent their snow day off Monday shoveling snow off sidewalks and driveways in their community, WTMJ reported.

“We are so incredibly proud of our Lomira High School Wrestling team for spending their day off of school AGAIN helping others with snow removal!” a Lomira Booster Club Facebook post said. “We are hearing such positive feedback from so many community members. We are proud of these amazing athletes!! ❤️””

Hundreds of schools in the region canceled classes through Wednesday, and a state of emergency was declared amid wind chills as low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Monday, snowplow drivers had trouble keeping up with the snowfall in Wisconsin, where some areas got as much as 15 inches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.