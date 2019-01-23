Wisconsin deputy nearly hit by vehicle after driver loses control during winter storm

As another storm brings wintry weather to the Midwest on Wednesday, a police department in Wisconsin is using a video of a shocking close-call to remind motorists to slow down.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Facebook of an incident from a recent snowstorm in which a deputy was nearly struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

Deputy Jason Fabry was assisting a motorist who had slid into a ditch and was walking back to the highway when an oncoming driver slid out of control and nearly struck him.

FLORIDA OFFICER HITS 2 PEDESTRIANS LYING ON ROAD WATCHING ‘SUPER BLOOD MOON’ ECLIPSE, POLICE SAY

“This spinout could have been deadly for Deputy Fabry, or for [the people traveling in] an oncoming vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. “Thankfully, no one was struck or injured, but this video serves as a great example of people driving too fast for conditions and putting the life of a deputy at great risk.”

Officials said the incident was an “all too comment event,” and that it serves as an example of people driving too fast in poor conditions.

HORSES HELP FLORIDA COPS TAKE DOWN FUGITIVE RUNNING FROM DEPUTIES

“Please SLOW DOWN, give yourself EXTRA TIME to make it to your destination, and DRIVE SAFE, especially around emergency vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our lives depend on it!”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A large portion of Wisconsin is under winter weather alerts on Wednesday as a storm brings snow throughout the state.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.