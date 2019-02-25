Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories issued

The atmospheric river continues this week, with rain/snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service, has issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings through Wednesday. We have more stormy weather expected on Thursday and Friday, with much of the same wet windy pattern.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on slippery road

conditions, including during the evening commute. In addition,

areas of poor visibility are expected. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 6 inches will occur during each 24 hour

period, which are tonight and Tuesday, followed by Tuesday night

and Wednesday. Moderate snow amounts should remain above 4800

feet elevation, with light snow below that elevation.

* WHERE…The Shoshone Lava Beds, Arco Desert region, Challis

area, Lost River Range, Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, and Upper

Snake Plain, including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Tom

Cat Summit, Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Idaho National

Laboratory, Arco, Mackay, Willow Creek Summit, Challis, Howe,

Mud Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ririe,

Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will

cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially over

mountain passes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult

travel conditions. At elevations from 5000 feet to 7000 feet,

additional snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches is likely for

each 24 hour period, which are tonight and Tuesday, followed by

Tuesday night and Wednesday. Above 7000 feet elevation, and in

Fremont County from north of Ashton to the Island Park

reservoir, 8 to 16 inches are likely each 24 hour period.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Teton

Valley, Caribou Highlands, and Bear River Range, including but

not limited to Ashton, Island Park, Henry`s Lake, Raynolds

Pass, Targhee Pass, Driggs, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Swan

Valley, Emigration Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Soda Springs,

Grace, and Bancroft.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will

cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially over

mountain passes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling

5 1 1.