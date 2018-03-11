Winter storm may become 3rd nor'easter to target Northeast

A storm system moving across parts of the South is expected to intensify on Monday and become a nor’easter, bringing heavy snow and high winds for a third time in less than two weeks to a region still cleaning up from two previous storms.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said while there is still some uncertainty about the track, an area from the mid-Atlantic to New England could be affected by the storm.

“The best prospects for accumulating snow will be for the southern and central Appalachians and interior portions of New England,” the agency said. “If the nor’easter tracks closer to the coast, then high winds and coastal flooding will be an issue.”

Winter Storm Watches have been issued from Connecticut up through to Maine for the possibility of 4 to 8 inches of snow from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon in the Boston area, and 6 to 12 inches in Maine.

“Difficult travel conditions are possible on Tuesday, including both the morning and afternoon commutes,” the weather service said. “Although heavy snow is possible, it is not expected to be as wet and heavy as it was with the past winter storm, which should limit the potential for damage to trees and power lines.”

Utility crews across the region are continuing to work through downed trees, branches, power lines and blocked roads to bring back power for residents. The storm on Wednesday was blamed for two deaths in New York and New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY DRIVER KILLED AFTER DRIVING AROUND BARRICADE ONTO LIVE WIRES

In New Jersey, there are nearly 30,000 customers without power as of Sunday after the storm dropped 2 feet of snow in some areas, according to poweroutage.us, which compiles statistics from utilities across the nation.

Utility PSE&G in New Jersey said it had workers from as far away as Indiana helping local crews repair damaged lines and reset utility poles. Nearly 600 additional tree trimmers also were clearing branches and debris.

Those still in the dark took to social media to complain about still being wihout power.

“I’ve been requesting anything from your company since Wednesday and I can’t even get a person to come down our street,” one person wrote to utility Jersey Central Power and Light. “Power is on all around us. Our street is only one in general area out. Not fair.”