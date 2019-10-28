Wind Chill Warning issued for Fremont & Clark Counties

An cold front from the north is ushering in frigid conditions and gusty winds for Eastern Idaho and Wyoming.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday, for the Snake Highlands.
WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM MDT TUESDAY…=
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 AM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.