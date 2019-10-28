Wind Chill Warning issued for Fremont & Clark Counties

October 28, 2019 KID News Regional News

An cold front from the north is ushering in frigid conditions and gusty winds for Eastern Idaho and Wyoming. 

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday, for the Snake Highlands. 

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM MDT TUESDAY…=

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

  as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could

  cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.