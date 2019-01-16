William Barr's grandson, 8, has notes on attorney general confirmation hearing and Russia probe

Attorney general nominee William Barr’s grandson has some thoughts on his confirmation hearing – and the Russian government.

Liam Barr, 8, was in attendance for Barr’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday and scribbled a now-viral note for his grandfather on a Senate notepad.

“I love you so much. You are doing great so far, but I know you [still] will,” the younger Barr penned. “I am haveing [sic] so much fun.”

Barr, who previously served as attorney general during President George H.W. Bush’s administration, was questioned on a variety of topics during the first day of his confirmation hearing, from immigration to criminal justice reform to presidential authority. However, questions regarding his views on the special counsel’s Russia investigation dominated the hearing since – as attorney general – Barr would be in charge of overseeing the probe.

Barr repeatedly reassured lawmakers he wouldn’t interfere with Robert Mueller’s investigation and contended it would be an “abuse of power” and breach of a president’s constitutional oath for President Trump to intervene. He stopped just short of committing to publicly release Mueller’s final report in full.

Liam Barr had some thoughts on the Russia questioning, too.

“I think Russia’s people are fine. It is the government [that] is the problem,” he wrote.

Aside from Barr’s stance on issues, it was Liam Barr who seemed to capture lawmakers’ attention from both sides of the aisle.

When Barr introduced his family to the committee, he noted Liam Barr’s parents both work in the Justice Department, adding his grandson is sure to “someday be in the Department of Justice” as well.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., encouraged the 8-year-old to “think about medical school.”

“Somebody needs to make money in the family,” he joked.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, also sent a “care package” of snacks down to Liam Barr at one point, remarking that he “deserves a medal” for being at the hearing.

Liam Barr also hung out with Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ahead of the hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.