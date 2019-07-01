Will Hunter Biden's alleged alcohol and drug addiction hurt his father's presidential chances in 2020?

The New Yorker published a piece Monday dissecting the checkered past of Joe Biden’s son Hunter and asked if his indiscretions will affect his father’s chances of winning the White House in 2020.

The article highlighted many of Hunter’s personal struggles but focused heavily on his reported substance abuse problems and romantic relationships.

“The gossip pages have seized on Hunter’s tumultuous private life. He has struggled for decades with alcohol addiction and drug abuse; he went through an acrimonious divorce from his first wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden; and he had a subsequent relationship with Beau’s widow, Hallie,” the story reads.

His brother, Beau, died in 2015.

“He was recently sued for child support by an Arkansas woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, who claims that he is the father of her child. (Hunter has denied having sexual relations with Roberts),” the story continued.

He was also the center of a Breitbart news piece in May claiming Biden was being sought by Arizona authorities in connection with a narcotics offense in 2016.

“Everybody has trauma,” he told the New Yorker. “There’s addiction in every family,” Hunter said. “I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel—it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

Hunter began drinking in his teenage years, and graduated to smoking cigarettes and using cocaine during his college years at Georgetown in the early 90s, the magazine said.

“Once, hoping to buy cocaine, he was sold a piece of crack,” New Yorker author Adam Entous wrote. “But he wasn’t sure how to take the drug. ‘I didn’t have a stem,’ Hunter said. ‘I didn’t have a pipe.’ Improvising, he stuffed the crack into a cigarette and smoked it. ‘It didn’t have much of an effect,’ he said.”

Hunter said he hit a wall in the early 2000s when his wife, Kathleen, told him to get sober by abstaining from alcohol for at least thirty days. He was able to sustain the sobriety for one month but went right back to hitting the bottle on the thirty-first day, the article said.

“When I found myself making the decision to have another drink or get on a train, I knew I had a problem,” he told Entous.

“That September, on a business trip, he looked up rehabilitation centers, and soon admitted himself to Crossroads Centre Antigua for a month. The day after his return, Beau accompanied him to his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, in Dupont Circle,” Entous wrote.

After being sober for seven years, Hunter experienced his first relapse in November 2010, and “drank three Bloody Marys” during a flight home from a business trip to Spain. He then continued feeding his habit in secret, until he finally shared it with Beau and checked back into treatment, the magazine said. He experienced another relapse in 2013, after falling ill and being prescribed opioids. After his prescription ran dry, he reportedly went back to drinking.

In 2013 he was assigned to a Naval reserve unit in Norfolk with the goal of obtaining a position in naval intelligence. The urine sample he gave on his first day however, tested positive for cocaine and when it was reviewed several months later he was discharged, according to the article. He wrote an appeals letter to the Naval Reserve claiming he may have unknowingly smoked cigarettes laced with cocaine.

“Hunter called Beau, who contacted Tom Gallagher, a former Navy lawyer who had worked with Beau at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Philadelphia. Gallagher agreed to represent Hunter pro bono, but it became clear that, given Hunter’s history with drugs, an appeals panel was unlikely to believe the story that he had ingested cocaine involuntarily, and that appealing the decision would require closed-door hearings and the testimony of witnesses, increasing the likelihood of leaks to the press,” the story said. “Hunter decided not to appeal. Navy records show that Hunter’s discharge took effect on February 18, 2014.”

Hunter and Kathleen later attended couples therapy and came to an understanding regarding his drinking, according to Entous. If he drank again, she’d move out.

“A day after their twenty-second anniversary, Hunter left a therapy session, drank a bottle of vodka, and moved out,” Entous wrote. “Later that month, Zlochevsky, the Burisma co-founder, invited him to Norway on a fishing trip. Hunter brought along Maisy and Beau’s nine-year-old son, Robert. Hunter said that, every night, he and his colleagues on the trip drank a single shot of liquor before going to bed. Kathleen found out and was angry. Hunter began to confide in Hallie [Beau’s widow], whom he was growing closer to.”

In the summer of 2015 Hunter signed up as an outpatient in the Charles O’Brien Center for Addiction Treatment, at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was given medication to lessen his cravings and make him nauseous if he drank. He then became an inpatient at Caron Treatment Centers, where he used a pseudonym. When he returned to D.C. he was required to carry a Breathalyzer with a built-in camera, the magazine said.

An Arizona Hertz rental car worker told Entous he found a crack pipe in the car Hunter rented and a “line of white-powder residue” along with his brother Beau’s attorney-general badge. The Prescott police were called, spawning the Breitbart story about Hunter’s connection to a “narcotics offense.”

“Later, according to a police report, Secret Service agents informed Prescott police that Hunter was ‘secure/well.’ Subsequent test results indicated that the glass pipe contained cocaine residue, but investigators didn’t find any fingerprints on it,” Entous wrote.

“Public prosecutors in the county and the city declined to bring a case against Hunter, citing a lack of evidence that the pipe had been used by him. Jon Paladini, Prescott’s city attorney, told me that he was not aware of any requests by officials in Washington to drop the investigation into Hunter. ‘It’s a very Republican area,’ he said. ‘I don’t think political favors, necessarily, would even work, had they been requested.'”

On December 9, 2016, Kathleen filed for divorce. Hunter recently married South African divorcee Melissa Cohen in a secret ceremony. The two now live in Los Angeles.