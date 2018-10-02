Wildlife refuge workers evacuated from Pacific storm's path

The U.S. Coast Guard has evacuated four workers from a remote wildlife refuge in the path of a powerful hurricane in the Pacific.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday one of its Hawaii planes picked up the Fish and Wildlife Service workers from Johnston Atoll on Monday. The island is about 825 miles (1,300 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu.

Hurricane Walaka crossed the island and is heading north on Tuesday. It has maximum sustained winds near 150 mph (240 kph).

The four workers are members of a field biology crew.

The storm is forecast to pass over parts of a national marine monument on Wednesday, but it won’t threaten Hawaii’s most populated islands.

Johnston Atoll is about 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) and consists of four small islands.