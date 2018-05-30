Wildlife park: Bear cubs rescued after mother is euthanized

Two orphaned bear cubs have been placed in the care of a wildlife rescue park near the Grand Canyon after their mother was euthanized.

The wildlife park Bearizona in Williams said Wednesday the 4-month-old black bears were rescued from a treetop in Arizona’s White Mountains. The cubs were so small a climber was able to lower them to safety in a backpack.

The park says the Arizona Game and Fish Department was forced to euthanize the cubs’ mother after twice removing her from a residential area in the town of Pinetop-Lakeside.

Bearizona says the animal had been drawn to the neighborhood after a woman there began feeding it daily. A day after the bear was put down, authorities reportedly learned it was the mother of the two cubs.