Wildlife GPS collars help Idaho recover stolen trailer

Officials say the person who took an Idaho Fish and Game trailer from the agency’s headquarters dumped GPS wildlife tracking collars during the getaway across two states and left a trail leading to a remote Utah canyon.

Fish and Game spokesman Evin Oneale says biologists in the field started getting errant signals and found a box full of collars.

He says collars were found east of Boise off Interstate 84 and in Mountain Home and then Jerome.

The trailer valued at $100,000 with contents disappeared April 8 but was recovered by Utah authorities on Friday when someone reported spotting it in a canyon.

ONeale says it appears most of the collars costing up to $2,000 will be returned.

Authorities have identified a suspect but haven’t released his name.

