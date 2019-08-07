Wildfire threatens Idaho hot springs resort area near McCall

U.S. Forest Service – Payette National Forest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Firefighters in west-central Idaho are trying to stop a wildfire burning in timber from reaching a popular hot springs resort area while a rangeland wildfire is spreading fast in southern Idaho.



Wildfire managers on Wednesday say crews are working to protect buildings at Burgdorf Hot Springs north of McCall.



About 400 personnel are assigned to the 350-acre blaze burning in heavy timber in the Payette National Forest.



In southern Idaho, firefighters are battling a 110-square-mile wildfire burning in brush and grass about 14 miles south of Hammett.



Officials say wind and high temperatures are making firefighting conditions on that fire challenging. No structures are being threatened.