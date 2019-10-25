Wildfire forces evacuations in Northern California

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

This image taken from aerial video released by Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section @LACoFireAirOps, shows a view from a Firehawk helicopter battling a wildfire, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Authorities say at least 40,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as wind-driven fires rage near neighborhoods north of Los Angeles. (Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section @LACoFireAirOps via AP)

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/california4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1