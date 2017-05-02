Wildfire collaborative works on central Idaho forest plan

STANLEY, Idaho (AP) — A group of city, county and federal stakeholders has unveiled a plan to thin thousands of acres of forest in central Idaho to cut down on wildfires in the region.

The Times-News reports the Sawtooth Valley Wildland Fire Collaborative released details for several thinning projects last week aimed at getting rid of dead lodgepole pine trees.

Bark beetles have caused significant damage to forests in the region, leaving dead and dying trees that elevate the risk of wildfires.

The collaborative is looking to get work started on thinning 6,000 acres (2428.17 hectares) of forest surrounding Stanley Basin and the Sawtooth Valley next year.

The group formed to create wildfire prevention plans after a 2012 fire burned 179,000 acres (72440.31 hectares) north of Stanley.

