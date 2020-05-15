Wild video shows Mexican man in cowboy hat lassoing loose tiger on public street

A tiger running loose through a suburb of the Mexican city of Guadalajara was captured after it was lassoed by a man in a cowboy hat, video footage shows.

A passing driver filmed the bizarre encounter and the footage was posted on the POLÍTICO México Twitter account Thursday.

The video was captured by a driver who was passing through a suburb of Jalisco in Guadalajara. The outlet Mediotiempo reported the tiger was found wandering along a highway to the town of Chapala.

Several men chased the animal as it aimlessly wandered down the sidewalk. In the video, one man blocks the sidewalk using a folding chair as a shield before another man wearing a cowboy hat runs up and lassos the tiger.

The video has been liked and retweeted thousands of times. Some social media users began making comparisons to the infamous Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

The tiger reportedly escaped from a private home.

Authorities confirmed that they received reports about a tiger loose in the neighborhood, but both the tiger and the men trying to catch it were gone by the time police arrived.