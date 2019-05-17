Wild horses to return to southwest Idaho following wildfire

David R Day-American Photo Source/BLM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Federal officials plan to release 45 wild horses in southwestern Idaho later this month in an event that’s open to the public.



The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a news release Friday says the horses will be released in three different locations south of Marsing.



Those interested should meet at the I-O-N Truck Plaza in Marsing at 10 a.m. on May 29 to drive to the release location.



The agency says 279 wild horses were captured in 2015 following the 436-square-mile Soda Fire. Eighty of those horses were adopted by private entities.



The horses being returned to the area were cared for at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals and the Bruneau Off-Range Corrals while the burned areas recovered.