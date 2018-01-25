Wife of slain former NBA player to make court appearance

Former NBA player Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife is scheduled to make her first court appearance since she was extradited from California on a first-degree murder charge in his death.

Sherra Wright is set to be arraigned Thursday in criminal court in Memphis, where her ex-husband grew up and played college and pro basketball.

She was arrested Dec. 15 in Riverside County, California — more than seven years after Lorenzen Wright’s decomposing body was found in a suburban Memphis field. He was missing for 10 days before his corpse was found on July 28, 2010. He was shot multiple times.

Billy R. Turner also is charged with murder in Wright’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. Media reports have said Turner, a landscaper, and Sherra Wright attended the same church.