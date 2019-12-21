Wife, 3 sons hopeful as veteran starts to emerge from 10-week coma: 'Christmas miracle'

A Missouri veteran and father of three has started to emerge from a 10-week coma, giving his family the best Christmas gift they could imagine.

“The doctors told me he probably wasn’t going to make it to the weekend,” Kyli Belt told KETV in Nebraska.

Her husband, Tony Belt, went into the coma after a workplace accident when he fell 18 feet from a scissor lift and suffered a traumatic brain injury at the steel company where he works.

This isn’t Belt’s first fight. He was in the Army for eight years and while deployed to the Middle East he was separately injured in a tank explosion and was later shot in the head for which he received a Purple Heart. The injury ended his military career, KETV reported.

Kyli told KETV although the doctors said Tony wouldn’t wake up, “last week, he started moving his left side, opening his eyes.”

Their three sons, who are four years old, three years old and seven months, have been by their father’s side. “They talk to him and play with him. The baby lays in bed with him,” Kyli said.

She stressed that it has been a confusing time for them.

“They went from being told that daddy was going to heaven and they will never see him again to him being here and interacting with them,” she explained. “I just want to change their moods and let them be kids again.”

Their four-year-old son determined his father would wake up by Christmas Eve, she said. “Maybe he was right. Maybe he will be the Christmas miracle that what he’s been telling me,” Kyli said as Tony gave a thumbs up, the station reported.

The boys have been receiving Christmas cards from friends and well-wishers at the hospital, and they are hoping to receive at least 1,000.