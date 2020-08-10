Widespread looting reported in Chicago after police-involved shooting

Video emerged online purporting to show widespread looting and police clashes in Chicago early Monday in response to a police-involved shooting Sunday that wounded a suspect in his late teens or early 20s.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. A crowd emerged that faced off against the police and eventually began hauling things at the officers. Police told the Chicago Tribune that someone spread the unfounded rumor that it was a child who was hit.

A police officer told the station that an officer sustained a shoulder injury in the confrontation and one of the police cars had its windows broken. The tension carried on into the night.

Police initially responded to a report of a man with a gun and chased the suspect. Police said the suspect turned and fired at the pursuing officers who returned fire. The suspect’s condition was unknown. The Chicago Tribune reported that a weapon was found at the scene.

The situation seemed to continue to intensify and reportedly led to widespread riots across the city, including the Magnificent Mile.

Andy Ngo, the conservative journalist, took to Twitter to say “BLM-inspired rioting and looting is happening in Chicago tonight.” He wrote that police “look completely overwhelmed.”

Ryan Baker, an anchor for CBS Chicago, also tweeted, “Absolute chaos in downtown Chicago with more overnight looting and vandalism in the Loop. Appears to be coordinated effort with minimal police presence.”

Social media users posted videos of hundreds of people looting a Nordstrom, Walgreens, Macy’s, Coach, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

The city had another violent weekend that included three fatalities. At least 35 people were shot.

From Jan. 1 through the end of July, there were 440 homicides in Chicago and 2,240 people shot, including many of those who were killed, according to statistics released Saturday by the police department.

There were 290 homicides and 1,480 shootings, including people who were killed, in the first seven months of last year.

President Trump recently announced he was sending federal agents to Chicago, to help local authorities fight such crime as part of an operation that started last year.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back in letter to the White House, writing: “We need you, as President, to take a leadership role in enacting meaningful and common-sense gun legislation, which you so far have refused to do.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report