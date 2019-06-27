Who is Tulsi Gabbard? What to know about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii caught the attention of American voters during Wednesday’s first 2020 Democratic presidential primary with her remarks on foreign policy and the military.

Now serving her fourth term in Congress, the lawmaker had struggled to find a way to thrust herself above a crowded 2020 presidential field of more than 20 contenders vying for the party’s nomination.

Here’s what to know about the 38-year-old Hawaii lawmaker and military veteran.

Multi-ethnic, multi-faith family

Gabbard was raised in Hawaii and is a practicing Hindu. She is of Asian, Polynesian and Caucasian descent, according to her government biography.

Entered politics at a young age

Gabbard became the youngest person to be elected to the Hawaii State Legislature in 2002 at age 21. She served in the state’s House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004.

From 2007 to 2009 she served in the U.S. Senate as an aide to Sen. Daniel Akaka, D-Hi.

Prior to her election to Congress in 2012, Gabbard served on the Honolulu City Council.

Two tours of duty in the Middle East

Gabbard joined the Hawaii Army National Guard in 2003. The following year she stepped down from her position in the state’s House of Representatives to deploy overseas.

She served in combat zones in Iraq between 2004 and 2005. She deployed again in 2009 to Kuwait, where she lead a platoon.

For her service, Gabbard has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and became the first woman to receive honors from the Kuwait National Guard.

Met with Syrian dictator Assad in 2017

Gabbard continues to face criticism for meeting Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017 while on a “fact-finding” mission in the country.

She has defended the meeting as a step to help broker peace.

On foreign policy, Gabbard is opposed to “regime change wars” and wants to pull U.S. troops out of Syria and Afghanistan.