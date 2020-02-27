Who are the members of President Trump’s Cabinet?

The president of the United States’ Cabinet serves as a group of advisers to the president, representing federal agencies and other offices in the executive branch. Traditionally made up of the vice president and heads of 15 executive branch departments, other officials currently have cabinet-level ranking as well.
Here is the current makeup of President Trump’s Cabinet.
1. Vice President Mike Pence
2. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
3. Attorney General Bill Barr
4. Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Gina Haspel
5. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
6. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross
7. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
8. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette
9. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue
10. Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Andrew Wheeler
11. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar
12. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson
13. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt
14. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia
15. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao
16. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie
17. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
18. Administrator of the Small Business Administration Jovita Carranza
19. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf
20. Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought
21. Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard A. Grenell
22. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney