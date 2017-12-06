White supremacist materials found at Texas State University

Texas State University officials say five non-students were kicked off campus for trespassing after posting white supremacist flyers and banners.

A TSU police statement says the five men were stopped Sunday night in a parking garage at the school in San Marcos and issued criminal trespass warnings. Police say the men, whose names weren’t released, were carrying flyers and acknowledged posting the items.

University spokesman Matt Flores says that among the messages on the materials were the phrases: “It’s OK to be white” and “Expel anti-whites.”

Monday’s police statement says investigators believe the men were responsible for posting dozens of unauthorized flyers and banners on the campus located south of Austin.

Racist banners and flyers were also posted over the weekend on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas.