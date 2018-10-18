White St. Louis woman who blocked black neighbor from entering apartment defends her actions

The white woman who was fired after she blocked a black man from entering their apartment building in St. Louis claims she was just following the condo board’s instructions — and said she’s not a racist.

“My only intent was to follow the direction that I had been given by our condo association board members repeatedly and that is to never allow access to any individual that you do not know,” Hilary Thornton, who also goes by Hilary Brooke Mueller, told KTVI-TV Wednesday.

Hilary Thornton was dubbed “Apartment Patty” and then “Key Fob Kelly” over the now-viral video that shows her standing in the doorway of the Elder Shirt Lofts in St. Louis, Mo., and refusing to let fellow resident D’Arreion Toles in without proof he lives there.

“I simply asked him if he lived there because the direction from the condo is so repeated that if you do not know the person, you do not let them in,” she said.

In the video, Thornton can be seen repeatedly demanding to see Toles’ key fob — which residents use to get into the building. If he’d had one, he wouldn’t have needed her to let him in, she said.

“He would not answer me. He would not show me one,” she said.

