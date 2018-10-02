White officer, Van Dyke, takes stand in murder trial over black teen shot 16 times

Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer accused of fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times in less than 15 seconds, took the stand Tuesday afternoon in his first-degree murder trial.

The trial over the 2014 killing has polarized Chicago and garnered national attention over the policing of minority communities.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct in McDonald’s death. He was suspended without pay and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Van Dyke’s attorneys painted McDonald as a dangerous teen who refused to drop a three-inch retractable knife he’d been carrying the night he was killed.

Defense attorney Daniel Herbert told jurors that McDonald was an “out-of-control individual who didn’t care about anyone,” arguing that his client was a “scared police officer who was fearful of his life and the life of others.”

Last week, a police academy teacher testified that Van Dyke was trained to shoot rapidly and immediately reload his gun.

The defense also called a pharmacology expert, who claimed McDonald was “whacked on this PCP.” The expert, James O’Donnell, testified that McDonald was more vulnerable to hallucinations because he didn’t take his prescribed medication – an antipsychotic and a mood stabilizer. His comments gave weight to the defense’s claims that McDonald was a danger.

Van Dyke claimed he shot McDonald 16 times when the teen swung a knife at him. Grainy dashcam video — released 13 months later after a court order — showed McDonald holding a knife at the side of his body, about 15 feet away from Van Dyke, and walking away from him and other officers who’d responded to a report that the youth was trying to break into vehicles. McDonald fell to the pavement less than two seconds after he was shot. Van Dyke continued shooting for another 12 seconds, emptying his 16-shot semiautomatic gun.

Prosecutors, who rested their case on Sept. 20, called the killing “completely unnecessary” and argued that race had been a factor. They claimed that on the night McDonald was shot and killed, the only thing Van Dyke saw was a “black boy walking down the street” who had the “audacity to ignore the police.”

Eury Patrick, the prosecution’s expert on deadly use of force by the police, testified that Van Dyke kept shooting “long beyond the point of being reasonable.”

“They’re not trained to just empty their gun,” Patrick said. “It’s not a knee-jerk reaction. They’re trained to shoot until the risk is ended.”

Witness Jose Torres told jurors he heard more gunshots after McDonald fell than before.

“I’m not going to use the word, but I said, ‘Why the “f” are they still shooting him if he’s on the ground?’”