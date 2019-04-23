White House to fight Dems' subpoena of ex-White House counsel Don McGahn

The White House will fight House Democrats’ subpoena of testimony and documents from ex-White House counsel Don McGahn, Fox News is told.

That would set up a series of contentious legal showdowns as Democrats seek to publicly question current and former Trump aides who featured prominently in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

Fox News is also told the White House intends to vigorously oppose subpoenas that might run up against executive privilege, a power sanctioned by the Supreme Court that allows the president and members of the executive branch to shield certain internal communications from disclosure, absent a compelling overriding justification.

Neither the “presidential communications privilege,” which protects discussions by the president and senior aides, and the “deliberative process privilege,” which protects even lower-level talks concerning policy discussions, were invoked by the White House to redact any sections of Mueller’s report.

IN PRIVATE CONFERENCE CALL MONDAY, DEMS BACK OFF IMPEACHMENT PLANS — EVEN MAXINE WATERS PUMPS THE BRAKES

But as Democrats ramp up their investigations following the report’s release, Trump and his team have begun pushing back on a campaign of probes they say are nakedly partisan.

The White House scored an early victory in that effort on Tuesday, after House Democrats agreed to postpone a subpoena deadline for Trump’s financial records, following Trump’s lawsuit challenging the subpoena.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., on Monday subpoenaed McGahn to testify publicly next month. Nadler described McGahn, who stepped down as White House counsel in October 2018, as “a critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Special Counsel’s report.”

EX-TRUMP ATTORNEY DOWD DISPUTES MUELLER REPORT, SAYS TRUMP NEVER ORDERED MCGAHN TO FIRE MUELLER

“The Special Counsel’s report, even in redacted form, outlines substantial evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction and other abuses,” Nadler said. “It now falls to Congress to determine for itself the full scope of the misconduct and to decide what steps to take in the exercise of our duties of oversight, legislation and constitutional accountability.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace pressed Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on a section of the Mueller report outlining how Trump allegedly told McGahn to inform the acting attorney general that Mueller should be removed in June 2017 — a demand that McGahn ignored. Trump has strongly suggested that claim was ‘bulls—.'”

“If he had fired him, there wouldn’t have been an obstruction,” Giuliani began. “So, as long as he was replaced by somebody, which he would have been, and there were good reasons- arguable reasons.”

Giuliani insisted that accounts of McGahn’s story have changed multiple times and that Trump was merely calling for Mueller’s supposed conflicts of interests to be “considered.”

Mueller’s report contained purported conversations between Trump and McGahn that have raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill.

“Why do you take notes? Lawyers don’t take notes. I never had a lawyer who took notes,” Trump said, according to Mueller’s report. The special counsel said McGahn responded that he keeps notes “because he is a ‘real lawyer’ and explained that notes create a record and are not a bad thing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These notes appear to have angered Trump, but also allowed Mueller to conclude that McGahn was a credible witness “with no motive to lie or exaggerate given the position he held in the White House.”

Last week, Trump unleashed a series of broadsides concerning claims that his associates had given Mueller damaging information.

“Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue,” Trump tweeted. “Watch out for people that take so-called ‘notes,’ when the notes never existed until needed.”

John Dowd, who served as a member of President Trump’s legal team from June 2017 until March 2018, backed up Trump on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Asked when Trump said to fire Mueller, Dowd said: “He never did. I was there at the same time that the report says McGahn mentioned this, and I was assigned to deal with Mueller and briefed the president every day. … At no time did the president ever say, ‘you know, John, I’m going to get rid of him.’ It was the opposite.”

Dowd contnued: “Here’s the message the president had for Bob Mueller, he told me to carry — number one, you tell him I respect what he is doing; number two, you tell him he has my full cooperation; number three, get it done as quickly as possible; and number four, whatever else you need, let me know. That was always the message and that is exactly what we did.”

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.