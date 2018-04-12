White House legal team denies report that Trump is considering nixing Mueller interview

The White House hit back on Thursday against a report that President Trump is considering forgoing an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team in light of the raid on the office and home of Trump’s personal attorney earlier this week.

“Untrue,” White House lawyer Ty Cobb told Fox News.

Cobb’s one-word reply followed an earlier NBC report claiming, “Mueller’s office and President Donald Trump’s legal team are now proceeding with strategies that presume a presidential interview will likely not take place as part of the Russia investigation.”

According to NBC, the White House legal team was preparing for a potential interview with Mueller’s team as recently as Monday and had been working on issues like “timing, scope and length” of any possible talks. The report even claimed that Trump’s lawyers “sought over the weekend to expand his legal team to include individuals who would prepare him for an interview.”

Those plans were dashed – according to the report – following Monday’s FBI raid on the hotel room, office and home of Michael Cohen.

Fox News has learned that during the raid, agents obtained documents related to several issues, including Cohen’s payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she has since sought to invalidate. Documents related to the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape featuring Trump’s vulgar comments about women also were sought.

Trump has denied an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Cohen’s Midtown Manhattan office and a Park Avenue hotel room were both searched after prosecutors reportedly received a referral from Mueller — who is investigating alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election. Prosecutors reportedly were looking into whether Cohen committed bank fraud, along with possible improper campaign donations to the president.

On Twitter Thursday, Trump wrote that he supported Cobb’s guidance on the Russia probe.

“I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process,” the president wrote.

