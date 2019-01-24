White House: 'Large down payment' on wall could end government shutdown

The White House on Thursday signaled that a “large down payment” on border wall funding — and potentially less than the $5.7 billion that President Trump has long requested — could be sufficient to bring Republicans to the table and end the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

“Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Chuck Schumer are meeting now to see whether or not they can work out of the deadlock,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday evening. “As was made clear to Senator Lindsey Graham, the three- week CR [continuing resolution] would only work if there is a large down payment on the wall.”

Meanwhile, at the White House, Trump said “we have a lot of alternatives” to end the shutdown, and asserted illegal immigration and drug trafficking constitutes a “virtual invasion” of the U.S. that can only be stopped by “a strong barrier or wall.”

Graham, R-S.C., said in a statement Thursday, “the way forward is clear to me: a three-week continuing resolution (CR) that includes a down payment on wall/barrier funding and priorities of Democrats for disaster relief, showing good faith from both sides.”

A continuing resolution is a form of appropriations legislation that extends funding for government agencies for a limited period based on previously allocated funding amounts. Sanders added the word “large” to her statement after it was initially released, although neither statement provided a specific dollar amount.

The possible concession came just minutes after the Senate rejected both the Democratic and GOP proposals to end the shutdown, with both measures falling far short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass. The Republican package would have provided the $5.7 billion while also offering several immigration-related concessions and tightening asylum rules.

The dueling proposals had been expected to fail, but both sides said they hoped the votes would spur compromise on the 34th day of the shutdown — and that seemed to be the case.

In the wake of the failed votes, a bipartisan colloquy was underway on the Senate floor between senators trying to forge a bipartisan solution to reopen the government.

Earlier Thursday, former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile told Fox News that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would soon put forward “an alternative package” in a bid to end the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Brazile told Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” that she did not know exactly when the measure would be announced, but said it would contain “a lot of border security items.”

Republican senators appeared increasingly anxious to end the shutdown. The final vote on the GOP bill on Thursday was 50-47, with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin the lone Democrat to cross over and support the GOP package.

Trump on Thursday said he was “honored” by the Republican senators’ support for the bill.

But several Republicans broke ranks and supported the Democrats’ plan, which would have reopened agency doors through Feb. 8 while bargainers seek a budget accord, but included no wall funding.

The vote was 52-44 on the Democratic bill, with all Democrats voting yes and several Republicans crossing over, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, and Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Not voting on the bill were Sens. Richard Burr, Rand Paul, James Risch, and Jacky Rosen.

Both the GOP and Democratic measures would have reopened federal agencies and pay 800,000 federal workers who are about to miss yet another paycheck amid the shutdown.

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate, told Fox News before the votes that she would support both of the proposals, and that Congress has an obligation to work on further negotiations through the weekend.

“I personally think both of them are flawed, but having said that, I’m going to vote for both of them,” Murkowski said. “We’re going to have two show votes, and my hope is that after that, it will allow us to really get down to work.”

Murkowski continued: “So to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, if you don’t like the provisions that have been laid down, then let’s let’s work them through. Let’s get to yes here. I don’t like the asylum provision, quite honestly, that the president laid out there. So let’s talk about it. Let’s talk about this. But if we do these two votes this afternoon and then everybody skedaddles for the weekend –Wow. What kind of a message is that?”

Trump’s ex-chief of staff, John Kelly, joined the four other former Homeland Security secretaries in signing a letter urging Trump and his Democratic rivals to end the shutdown.

At a panel discussion held by House Democrats on the effects of the shutdown, union leaders and former Homeland Security officials said they worried about the long-term effects. “I fear we are rolling the dice,” said Tim Manning, a former Federal Emergency Management Agency official. “We will be lucky to get everybody back on the job without a crisis to respond to.”

The partial shutdown began just before Christmas after Trump indicated that he wouldn’t sign a stopgap spending bill backed by top Republicans like McConnell, who shepherded a bill through the Senate that would have funded the government up to Feb. 8. The House passed a plan with money for the wall as one of the last gasps of the eight-year GOP majority.

On Thursday, almost five weeks later, House Democrats continued work on a package that would ignore Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for a wall with Mexico and would instead pay for other ideas aimed at protecting the border.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was the latest indicator that the shutdown is hurting Trump with the general public. While his approval among Republicans remains strong, just 34 percent of Americans like his performance as president and 6 in 10 assign a great deal of responsibility to him for the shutdown, about double the share blaming Democrats, according to the poll out Wednesday.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram, Samuel Chamberlain, John Roberts, Jared Halpern, Jason Donner, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.