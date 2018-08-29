White House Counsel Don McGahn to leave job after Kavanaugh confirmation vote, Trump says

White House Counsel Don McGahn plans to leave the Trump administration after the upcoming confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump said Wednesday.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted. “I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!”

McGahn’s departure had been expected. Fox News reported earlier this summer that McGahn had expressed a desire to leave the White House, and he could be replaced by former George W. Bush aide Emmet Flood.

McGahn served as Trump’s top campaign lawyer during the presidential campaign in 2016.

The announcement of his departure comes amid revelations McGahn extensively cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing Russia’s attempted interference in the 2016 election.

Trump has said he approved of McGahn’s cooperation, and has used the revelation that investigators spent more than 30 hours with McGahn to argue it’s time to wrap up the probe.

