White House Counsel Don McGahn spoke to Mueller team three times, sources say

White House Counsel Don McGahn has spoken with investigators from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team multiple times, Fox News confirmed Saturday.

The revelation comes amid a New York Times report, citing multiple sources, indicating that McGahn willingly spoke to the team members – who are looking into, among other things, whether President Trump obstructed justice – for 30 hours over the course of at least three separate occasions. He reportedly gave insight into the president’s demeanor toward Mueller’s investigation.

The special counsel is investigating alleged Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates in the 2016 presidential election.

Specific incidents mentioned in these conversations included moments surrounding Trump’s decision to fire former FBI director James Comey, and his reported preference that Attorney General Jeff Sessions oversee the investigation (he ultimately recused himself), according to The Times.

A source familiar with the investigation confirmed to Fox News that McGahn spoke to Mueller at length on three occasions. However, the source played down The Times’ article, saying that there didn’t seem to be anything revelatory in the report’s information and adding that it was already known that Trump instructed McGahn to cooperate with Mueller’s team.

The special counsel declined to comment when contacted by Fox News.

McGahn initially began working with Mueller’s team at the behest of Trump’s original team of lawyers, The Times reported. McGahn and his own lawyer were surprised by this decision, sources told the newspaper, and questioned whether he was potentially being set up. As a result, they reportedly decided to cooperate in order to clear McGahn of any wrongdoing.

John Dowd, Trump’s former lead outside attorney, told Fox News that “Don McGahn was a very strong witness for the president.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News, “The president and Don have a great relationship. He appreciates all the hard work he’s done, particularly his help and expertise with the judges and the Supreme Court.”

The Times report comes amid pressure from Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, for Mueller to conclude the monthslong investigation.

“Time for Mueller investigation to file report,” Giuliana tweeted earlier Saturday. “We will release ours. Don’t interfere with election like Comey. The President had nothing to do with Russians. He didn’t obstruct an investigation. 1.4 million documents and 32 witnesses no privilege raised.”

