White House briefly locked down as unrest spreads to Atlanta, DC, NYC after George Floyd death

The White House is under lock down Friday night, as protests over George Floyd’s death are spreading nationwide and have reached the U.S. capital.

Fox News and other members of the press were immediately moved inside as the White House went into lockdown. A dozen reporters are still inside the West Wing.

Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis died in police custody this week after a white officer pinned him down by pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck.

Protests have broken out across the country and rioters have spray painted and broken windows of CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta, Ga.

One protestor climbed up onto the CNN building and waived a “black lives matter” sign as hundreds of other rioter’s pelted police with bottles.

Police officers reportedly backed their lines away from the rioters and ordered them to leave, threatening arrest if they did not.

Several of the bottles thrown, contained accelerants and an American flag was lite on fire as protestors yelled at the police “Quit your jobs.”

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

President Trump reportedly spoke with Floyd’s family.

