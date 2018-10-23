When time do polls close on Election Day? A state-by-state guide

It’s almost time to vote in the midterm elections so start planning your Tuesday schedule.

In most states, polls are open for at least 12 hours, giving voters time to cast their ballots before or after work.

In some states, it’s not too late to register to vote. For more information on how to register, click here. And to check to see if you’re already registered to vote, click here.

Here’s a look at what times polls are open on Election Day. All times are local to the state. Additionally, hours for early voting periods could be different.

Alabama: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alaska: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arizona: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arkansas: Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

California: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Colorado: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters who choose to submit their ballots in person instead of by mail.

Connecticut: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

District of Columbia: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Florida: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Georgia: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., although places with a population of more than 300,000 people can extend it to 8 p.m.

Hawaii: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Idaho: Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., although some clerks can allow specific polling locations to open as early as 7 a.m.

Illinois: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Indiana: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Iowa: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kansas: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., although some counties may choose to open earlier and close later

Kentucky: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisiana: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maine: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, municipalities with a population of at least 500 people can open the polls between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. For those with less than 500 people, polls can open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Maryland: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Massachusetts: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., although some towns can decide to open voting as early as 5:45 a.m. Additionally, polls must be open for at least 13 hours in the state.

Michigan: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Minnesota: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., although towns with fewer than 500 registered voters could open as late as 10 a.m.

Mississippi: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Missouri: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montana: Most polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., although some places will not open until noon.

Nebraska: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain time zone and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Central time zone.

Nevada: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Hampshire: Polls will be open for various times depending on the city. The New Hampshire secretary of state’s office has a list of the locations and time.

New Jersey: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Mexico: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New York: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

North Carolina: Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Dakota: Polls will open between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and close between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. However, in precincts where fewer than 75 votes were cast in the last general election, polls can open up as late as noon.

Ohio: Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oregon: Voters must mail or drop off their ballots to the appropriate county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. The offices open at 7 a.m.

Pennsylvania: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rhode Island: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Carolina: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

South Dakota: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tennessee: Polling hours vary by county but those in the Eastern time zone have to close at 8 p.m. and those in the Central time zone must close at 7 p.m. Polling locations have to stay open for at least 10 hours but cannot remain open longer than 13.

Texas: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Utah: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vermont: Polls will open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Virginia: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington: Voters must either drop off their ballot by 8 p.m. to a designated location on Election Day or send it in with a postmark no later than Nov. 6.

West Virginia: Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wyoming: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.