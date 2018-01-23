When 'man bites dog': Suspect chomps K-9, but the K-9 chomps right back

A man holed up in a trailer in New Hampshire bit a police dog, which bit him right back and ended up the winner of the unusual confrontation.

Officers used a stun gun to subdue the man, who was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a police dog. Shaking off the man bite, K-9 Veda of the New Hampshire State Police returned to duty.

“He succeeded in biting on the dog, but it didn’t have the same effect as the dog biting on him.” – Boscawen Police Lt. Jason Killary

“He succeeded in biting on the dog, but it didn’t have the same effect as the dog biting on him,” Boscawen Police Lt. Jason Killary told Fox News on Tuesday.

Officers went to the trailer in Boscawen on Sunday to investigate a shooting that had sent a man to the hospital.

They detained three people but couldn’t convice a fourth one, in the trailer, to surrender, Killary said. It turned out all four had outstanding warrants. None were identified by the authorities.

Veda was sent in and located the suspect trying to hide under a pile of clothes.

The Facebook page of a K-9 support group, the New Hampshire Canine Trooper’s Association, said Veda was punched and kicked, as were several officers who came to the dog’s assistance.

“During the struggle, the man put the K-9 in a chokehold and bit her in the head,” the group said.

Police were still trying Tuesday to unravel details of the shooting.

Killary said this is the first time he has ever heard of someone biting a police dog.

“If you get into a biting competition with a police dog, you’re not going to win,” he said, according to Reuters. “They’re pretty good at it.”